St. Bernard BPW News

The St. Bernard local BPW organization recently won four awards at a state conference– Most Outstanding Local Organization Award; Membership Growth Award; Membership Retention Award; and Outstanding Membership Retention and Growth Award. Cindy Ryckaert and Wanda Alcon accepted the awards on behalf of the club from 2017 State President Gwen Amelin. New State Officers for 2018-19: Cynthia Edwards - President, Wanda Alcon- Vice President, Linda Burns - Secretary, and Angie Jackson-Wilson - Treasurer.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/