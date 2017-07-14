St. Bernard BPW Club awards scholarships to Brooke Gagliano and Kaya Lawrence

The St. Bernard Business & Professional Women’s Club presented their annual scholarships to two young ladies in St. Bernard. Every year, St. Bernard BPW Club awards scholarships to high school graduates to help further their studies in college. Pictured are: Tracy Petruccelli-Pouey, Scholarship Chair; Brooke Gagliano, Recipient; Kaya Lawrence, Recipient; and Suzanne Sweeney, President.

