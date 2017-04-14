Sports Hall of Fame’s 22nd Annual Induction Ceremony

By Todd Nunez

The St. Bernard Parish Sports Hall of Fame (STBHOF) held their 22nd Annual Induction Ceremony at the St. Bernard Cultural Center on April 8. Bobby April was the guest speaker for the night and he is also a member of the STBHOF after being inducted in 1996. April is a graduate and former teacher and coach at Chalmette High and he is now coaching in the National Football League.

