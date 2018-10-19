Splash Express Car Wash Celebrates Re-opening

Splash Express Car Wash recently celebrated a Ribbon Cutting at 922 E. Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette. Owners Tim and Tonja McDonald recently re-opened Splash as an express car wash location. This expansion will increase customer experience by allowing greater space for vehicles to be vacuumed. Cleaning services begin at the spacious prep area and continue into the “Splashy’s Clubhouse” where customers are welcomed by friendly attendants and advanced XPT stations. Individual washes, gift cards and unlimited club plans can be purchased at the XPT stations inside the main facility. The wash tunnel has been renovated with state-of-the-art equipment, including vacuum booms that are designed with unique canopy shades and drop hoses. Vendors are placed between the vacuum booms with interior cleaning kits for customer’s convenience. Splash is proud to return to St. Bernard Parish. Splash Express Car Wash is open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information on the types of services offered visit www.splashcarwashnola.com or https://www.facebook.com/SplashCarWashNOLA.

