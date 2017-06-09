Special Olympics Team Brings Home 53 Awards

Thirty Special Olympians from St. Bernard Parish competed at the Louisiana State Summer Special Olympics Games. In March, athletes competed at the district’s local competitions which qualifi ed them to participate in the state games held at Southeastern Louisiana University on May 19-20.

The team received 53 awards which included 17 Gold Medals, 18 Silver Medals, fi ve Bronze Medals, 11 fourth place winners, and two fi fth place winners.

