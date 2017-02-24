Six St. Bernard deputies graduate from Peace Officers Standards and Training

Six St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and four from the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office graduated Feb. 3 after a 90-hour Corrections Division course in Peace Officers Standards and Training, or P.O.S.T.

The corrections course, which helps better prepare deputies to work in a prison environment or Juvenile Detention Center, covers topics such as defensive tactics, booking procedures, report writing and the use of force lesson plans. Deputies also are trained in the use of pepper spray, which includes each officer being pepper-sprayed in order to learn firsthand about its effects.

