Six or a Half Dozen… It’s a Matter of Perspective

While many of us were fortunate to not have experienced the horrors of World War II, there are those that may remember the “victory gardens” that sprouted up due to wartime food shortages and rationing.

The current health crisis we are facing is a far cry from that historical event, but, thanks to the “stay home” order, more of us are spending time outside during quarantine. As a result, victory gardens are making a return.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/