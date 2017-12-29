Sheriff’s Office receives 20 bikes from Associated Terminals

Associated Terminals, exclusive operator of the Port of St. Bernard’s marine facilities, has once again donated 20 bicycles to the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office to give to needy St. Bernard children for Christmas.

Sheriff James Pohlmann said recipients of the bicycles have been chosen and will be presented with them before Christmas.

