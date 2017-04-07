Sheriff’s Office on patrol at Irish Italian Islenos Parade

The 2017 St. Bernard Irish Italian Islenos Community Parade was held April 1 in Chalmette, with the men and women of the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office on duty, keeping our streets safe.

Sheriff James Pohlmann led the parade, as well as several units from the Sheriff’s Office, and officers aboard the Mobile Emergency Operations Center regularly posted parade location updates on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook and Twitter accounts. Other units from the Sheriff’s Office that participated in the parade included officers with the Traffic Division, the Drug Abuse Resistance Education anti drug program and McGruff the Crime Dog.

