Sheriff’s Office Junior Deputy Academy: Week 3

The St. Bernard Sheriff ’s Office Junior Deputy Academy’s third week included visits from the Detective Division and members of the St. Bernard Fire Department.

The program, which began June 5 and runs through July 12, is patterned after the Sheriff ’s Office Citizens Police Academy for adults. The purpose of the program is to teach youngsters ages 10-13 about the various aspects of law enforcement.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/