Sheriff’s Office Junior Deputy Academy: Week 3
Fri, 2018-06-29 05:00 News Staff
The St. Bernard Sheriff ’s Office Junior Deputy Academy’s third week included visits from the Detective Division and members of the St. Bernard Fire Department.
The program, which began June 5 and runs through July 12, is patterned after the Sheriff ’s Office Citizens Police Academy for adults. The purpose of the program is to teach youngsters ages 10-13 about the various aspects of law enforcement.
