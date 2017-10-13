September Students of the Month at St. Bernard Middle

St. Bernard Middle is proud to announce its September Students of the Month for the 2017 - 2018 school year. They are 7th grader, Julian Badillo; 8th grader, Ja’mya Johnson, and 6th grader, Nevaeh Hoey. These students were chosen by a consensus of their teachers because they have demonstrated the three expectations of the Eagle Code being responsible, respectful, and positive.

