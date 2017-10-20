September 19 - Kiwanis Club Meeting

The speaker at the September 12 meeting of the Kiwanis Club of St. Bernard-Arabi was Gabriel Harvey, Recruitment Coordinator of CASA - Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children. Mr Harvey is a returning guest speaker, having joined us in January to discuss the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program here in St. Bernard and the metro area. Gabriel updated us on the progress and how you can get involved to support their efforts.

For any questions or for more info, please contact Gabriel at 504.522.1962 or gharvey@casaneworleans.org CASA started in New Orleans in 1985 and St Bernard in 2015. CASA is looking for 15 to 20 Volunteers in St Bernard. CASA will provide all the training for that is needed for this service you can provide, for these children.

Pictured, from left: Gabriel Harvey (Recruitment Coordinator of CASA), Amanda Hardesty (Kiwanis President), Ellis Fortinberry, Chris James of CASA-St. Bernard area, and Brian O’Neal of CASA

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/