Sebastien Roy Descendants

After the opening of Sebastien Roy School, the family of Sebastien Roy donated a portrait of him which hung in the lobby of the school until Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005. The school did not reopen after the hurricane. Recently, when the School Board voted to demolish Sebastien Roy, Superintendent Doris Voitier retrieved the portrait and returned it to the family. Shown with the portrait are Great-granddaughters Faith Foster Moran (left) and Fay Foster Champagne (right).

