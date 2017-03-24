Scholarship deadline extended for GNOHLA Hospitality Education Fnd.

The Greater New Orleans Hotel & Lodging Association (GNOHLA) Hospitality Education Foundation Scholarship deadline extended to March 31.

The GNOHLA Education Foundation is pleased to offer an academic scholarship valued up to $8,000 to any eligible graduating student who is interested in pursuing a degree in hospitality at either Delgado Community College, Nunez Community College or the University of New Orleans.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/