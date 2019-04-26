SBVFC visits St. Margeret Nursing Home

St. Bernard Volunteers for Family & Community (SBVFC) recently visited the residents of St. Margaret Nursing Home, to play bingo for prizes and serve refreshments. Pictured in the front row, from left: Carol Ludwig, Carolyn Little, Judy Barrattini, Carol Eilers and Fay Shirley. Back row: Marian Bourgeois, Inez Fernandez, Diane Adams, Nora Egan, Linda Woodward, Sheliz Schulz, Hope Larios, Donna and BJ Schultz.

