Four officers for the St. Bernard Volunteers for Family and Community Club are pictured, from left: Joan Garofalo (President), Faith Moran (Vice President), Carol Ludwig (Secretary) and Kathy Nunez (Treasurer). If anyone would like to join this club, please call Joan Garofalo at 504.271.7127.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/