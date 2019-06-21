SBVFC makes donations to St. Bernard Parish community

In April, the St. Bernard Volunteers for Family and Community (SBVFC) met at Nunez Community College to distribute over $19,000 raised at the Christmas Luncheon and Fashion Show held in December 2018. SBVFC would like to thank their patrons, luncheon attendees, models, and the following establishments who provided the outfits: Cato, All About Me, and Aniston Lane.

