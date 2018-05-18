SBVFC Makes Donations to St. Bernard Parish Community

On April 11, 2018, the St. Bernard Volunteers for Family and Community (SBVFC) met at The Gathering to distribute over $19,000 raised at the Christmas Luncheon and Fashion Show held in December 2017. We would like to thank our patrons, luncheon attendees, models, and the following establishments who provided the outfits: Cato, Walmart, All About Me, and Riculfy Livery and Tuxedo Rental, LLC. The funds were distributed to worthy charities in St. Bernard Parish including: First Baptist Church of Chalmette Food Bank, Arc of Greater New Orleans (Chalmette Facility), CASA, Chalmette High School Special Olympics, Compassionate Friends, Council On Aging, Friends of the Animal Shelter, Joseph Davies School Pelican Club, Project Graduation, Sister Hearts, St Bernard 4-H Clubs, St. Bernard Catholic Church Food Bank, St. Bernard Community Center Food Bank, The Gathering, Driven Youth Organization and the SBVFC Scholarship Program. Members of SBVFC pictured are Carol Justi, Joan Garofalo, Kathy Nunez, and Carol Ludwig.