SBVFC ladies visit St. Margaret’s for Bingo

Fri, 2017-09-01 05:00 News Staff

The St. Bernard Volunteers Family and Community (SBVFC) recently visited the St. Margaret’s Nursing Home in New Orleans, to play bingo and serve refreshments to it’s residents. Those that attended are pictured, from left: Shelia Schulz, Carolyn Little, Joan Garofalo, Linda Woodward, Lucy Ruffi no, Marian Bourgeois, Hope Larios, Nora Egan, Inez Fernandez, Claudette Ponstein and Judy Barattini.

 

