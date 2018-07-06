SBVFC hosts Area 1 Fun Day

The St. Bernard Chapter of the Louisiana Volunteers for Family & Community hosted Area 1 Fun Day for all the parishes of Area 1. It was held at Docville Farm with informative programs and an amusing skit performed by SBVFC on June Brides. Pictures are SBVFC members, many dressed a brides. For information on being a member contact Area 1 Director Nora Egan at 504.342.2445.

