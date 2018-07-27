SBSO Junior Deputy Academy graduation

The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office Junior Deputy Academy held a graduation ceremony for its 2018 summer program on July 18 at Docville Farm in Violet.

The annual program, which ran this year from June 6 through July 12, is designed to teach youngsters about the various aspects of law enforcement.

Patterned after the Sheriff’s Office Citizens Police Academy for adults, the Junior Deputy program included field trips to the parish prison and firearms safety taught by members of the St. Bernard Pistol and Rifle Range. Participants also learned basic first aid and CPR, heard from officers about the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, Narcotics Division, Crime Scene Investigation departments and learned about the department’s state-of-the-art equipment.

