SBSO hosts gathering for Reserve Division Deputies and their families

A celebration was held May 20 to honor members of the St. Bernard Sheriff ’s Office Reserve Division, Sheriff James Pohlmann said.

The barbecue was held at Docville Farm in Violet to show appreciation to Reserve Division deputies - unpaid, volunteer officers who supplement the department’s police force in specific situations.

Capt. Charles Borchers, commander of the Reserve Division, said Reserve officers work during large scale events such as festivals, parades and athletic events throughout the parish, as well as performing extra patrols at local businesses during the busy holiday shopping season.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/