Home
SBSO deputies attend South La. Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness

SBSO deputies attend South La. Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness

Fri, 2019-10-11 05:00 News Staff

The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office participated in the South Louisiana Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness on October 1 at the University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena. Lt. Lisa Jackson, left, and Sgt. Darrin Miller, who oversee the Sheriff’s Office Drug Abuse Resistance Education anti-drug program, represented the Sheriff’s Office at the summit.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/

St. Bernard Voice

234 Mehle Street
Arabi, LA 70032
Phone: 504-279-7488
Fax: 504-309-5532