SBSO deputies attend South La. Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness

The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office participated in the South Louisiana Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness on October 1 at the University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena. Lt. Lisa Jackson, left, and Sgt. Darrin Miller, who oversee the Sheriff’s Office Drug Abuse Resistance Education anti-drug program, represented the Sheriff’s Office at the summit.

