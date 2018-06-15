SBSO’s Junior Deputy Academy receives Donation

The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office recently received a $100 Walmart gift card donation from the Vietnam Veterans of America, St. Bernard Chapter 550 to benefit the department’s Junior Deputy Academy, a program for children ages 10 to 13 designed to foster community pride and teach them about law enforcement. The Junior Deputy Academy, started in 2015 and held over a fiveweek period during June and July, is patterned after the Sheriff’s Office Citizens Police Academy for adults. Officers from various divisions of the Sheriff’s Office visit with participants during the course to introduce them to different aspects of police work. Participants visit St. Bernard Parish Prison and a local shooting range, and learn basic first aid and CPR.

