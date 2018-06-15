SBSO’s Junior Deputy Academy kicks off Fourth Year

The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office Junior Deputy Academy kicked off the fourth year of its annual summer program on June 5, Sheriff James Pohlmann said.

Formed in 2015, the Junior Deputy Academy is open to children ages 10 to 13 who reside in St. Bernard Parish.

Patterned after the Sheriff’s Office Citizens Police Academy for adults, the program is designed to foster community pride and self esteem, while teaching youngsters about the various aspects of law enforcement.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/