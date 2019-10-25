SBSHOF supports St. Bernard League of Angels

The St. Bernard Sports Hall of Fame (SBSHOF) has a clear mission. To support athletics in St. Bernard Parish. Over the past 24 years the SBSHOF has inducted 56 parish athletes into the hall. The Sports Hall of Fame has recognized 45 amateur athletes and awarded 28 individuals for their humanitarian and coaching contributions to St. Bernard Parish athletics.

The Hall of Fame has donated over $150,000 dollars to the Athletic Departments of the St. Bernard Parish Schools, Recreation Department Ballparks, Special Olympics and the League of Angels. The St. Bernard Sports Hall of Fame has only one yearly fundraiser, the upcoming 24th Annual Golf Tournament at Oak Harbor in Slidell, Sunday, November 3 (Saints bye week).

