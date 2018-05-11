SBPG and Louisiana Sea Grant to host public seafood market event in Delacroix

St. Bernard Parish Government (SBPG) and Louisiana Sea Grant will host a St. Bernard Seafood Market at the Delacroix Pier on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Deadline to apply is May 15.

The St. Bernard Seafood Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the new fishing complex in Delacroix located at 5565 Delacroix Highway. This is a one-time pilot event that will provide an opportunity for local commercial fishermen to sell their landings and various seafood products directly to the public.

