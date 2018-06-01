SBP Library 2018 Libraries Rock Program

Summer reading hits the top of the charts at the St. Bernard Parish Library with the start of the 2018 Libraries Rock summer reading program. The six-week annual event begins with a drumroll on June 4th with a Fun Fair Open Ho use presented by one of the library’s most long-standing and generous sponsors, McDonald’s of St. Bernard. Families are invited to visit the library between 10 a.m. and noon for games, face painting, photos, prizes, coloring sheets, cookies, and fun.

We will keep the music going on with the ‘Libraries Rock’ story craft program on Tuesday, June 5th at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and on Wednesday, June 6th at 11 a.m. Listeners will hear stories celebrating books, reading and libraries.

