Summer with the Arts Series: Howard Pink and his Musical Garden Hoses — Howard Pink will present his musical program on Friday, June 22 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Audience members will see a variety of French horns as well as an authentic Alpine horn. All ages welcome.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/