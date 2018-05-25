SBP Hall of Fame

The St. Bernard Sports Hall of Fame hosted its twenty-third annual induction and award ceremony on April 21 at the Sigur Center in Chalmette. For the first time in the history of the Hall of Fame, the organization recognized female and male Special Olympics Amateur Athletes of the Year. Jasmine Ramos and Adam Jones were selected as the initial winners of these historic awards. Other Amateur Athletes of Year included Hunter Bell, Josh Armond, and Emily Pulley. Tony Piazza received the Elphage Caillouette Special Recognition Award and Penny Nuccio was recognized as the Humanitarian of the Year. The Hall of Fame also recognized members of the 1967- 1968 and 1968-1969 Chalmette High School football teams for their accomplishments.

