SBOHS holds annual Critical Transportation Needs Exercise

St. Bernard Parish Office of Homeland Security held its annual Critical Transportation Needs Exercise on Thursday, May 31.

John Rahaim, St. Bernard Parish Emergency Manager, spoke to participants during a Critical Transportation Needs (CTN) and Special Medical Needs (SMN) exercise. These programs are designed to assist those in need of transportation during an evacuation and cannot self-evacuate due to lack of resources, transportation or medical conditions.

According to Rahaim, “to be successful, it takes more than just parish personnel. Support also comes from the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security, Louisiana State Police, Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), Louisiana National Guard and Air Guard, United States Coast Guard, Louisiana Department of Transportation Development (DOTD) American Red Cross, Acadian Ambulance, St. Bernard Parish Hospital, St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office and our local Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).”

