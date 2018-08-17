SB Fire Dept. firefighters speak at AARP Pakenham Chapter #3926 meeting

Local firefitghters from the St. Bernard Parish Fire Department spoke at the July meeting of the AARP Pakenham Chapter #3926. Pictured in the front row, from left: Jack Muller, Dody Bayard and Carolyn Constance. Back: George Virga, Acting District Chief Rodney Ourso, Acting Captain Dennis McDonald, Acting Operator Casey Molinary and Inspector Mark Melancon.

