Rotary Club of St. Bernard hears about St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office Addiction Resource Program

Capt. Charles Borchers and Stanley Simeon, Addiction Resource Program coordinator, spoke to members of the Rotary Club of St. Bernard Aug. 10 about the St. Bernard Sheriff ’s Office newly-formed program for individuals suffering from addiction.

“The program is designed to help residents struggling with an addiction, whether it be substance abuse, or even gambling related, find the resources they need to better cope with their situation,” Sheriff James Pohlmann said.

Spearheaded by Simeon, along with assistance from Sheriff ’s Office Chaplain Aaron Johnson, the program provides individuals and/or their families with information on resources available to them, such as rehabilitation programs, detox centers, therapeutic plans of action and faith-based assistance. Participation in the program is kept confidential.

