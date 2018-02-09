Rome and Breland to Wed

Mr. Claude C. Rome, Jr., and Mrs. Sharon M. Williams announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their son, Gregory Williams Rome, to Camille Rainer Breland of Columbia, Mississippi. Th e couple will wed on March 16, 2018, in New Orleans.

Camille graduated from Columbia High School in 2002, received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Th e University of Mississippi in 2006, and received a Master of Science in Mass Communications from Middle Tennessee State University in 2012. She is currently a managing supervisor for the Bond Moroch advertising and public relations agency in New Orleans.

