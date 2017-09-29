Register your Night Out Against Crime gathering with the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office

There’s no doubt St. Bernard Parish is one of the safest communities around the New Orleans metropolitan area. While St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office deputies do a fine job of protecting our residents, citizens also can play a pivotal role in making their hometown a safe place to live and raise a family.

One such way residents can get involved is to host or attend a gathering in their neighborhood in observance of National Night Out Against Crime.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/