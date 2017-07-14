Railroad safety discussed at Kiwanis meeting, two new members installed

The speakers at the June 27th meeting of the Kiwanis Club of St. Bernard were Claude D. Maher (Executive Director LA Operation Lifesaver) and Thomas J. Schmitt (Yardmaster/ Operation Lifesaver Kansas City Southern). The topic was railroad safety and railroad crossing safety. Operation Lifesaver is a non-profit international public education program, first established in 1972 to end collisions, death and injuries at railroad right-of-way. For more information, go to www.oli.org or contact Claude D. Maher at 225.921.8381 or Thomas J. Schmitt at 504.838.6936.

