Phi Theta Kappa Induction at Nunez Community College

The Beta Theta Psi chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) at Nunez Community College held its new member fall induction ceremony on October 3 in the AST Auditorium on campus. Dr. Klaus Heyer, Chapter Advisor, presided over the ceremony and Tonia Loria, Vice-Chancellor for Academics, provided the opening remarks.

Established by Missouri two-year college presidents in 1918, Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society serves to recognize and encourage the academic achievement of two-year college students and provide opportunities for individual growth and development through honors, leadership and service programming. Today, Phi Theta Kappa is the largest honor society in American higher education with more than two million members and 1,200 chapters located in 50 United States, U.S. territories, Canada and Germany. In 1929, the American Association of Community Colleges recognized Phi Theta Kappa as the official honor society for two-year colleges.

