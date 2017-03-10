Parish Presidents participate in Roundtable Discussion on NFIP

Parish President Guy McInnis attended a roundtable discussion with several other Parish Presidents and community leaders to discuss the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and the reauthorization of the program by Congress later this year. U.S. Congressman Sean Duffy, Chairman of the NFIP Reauthorization Committee, came down to New Orleans at the invitation of U.S. House of Representative Majority Whip Steve Scalise to hear from the communities and industries that are most impacted by the NFIP and its regulations. The meeting was hosted by Michael Hecht, President and CEO of GNO, Inc.

