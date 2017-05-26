Parish President Guy McInnis takes one for the Foundation

St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis hosted “Pie Guy,” a fundraiser to raise monies to promote Brain Tumor Research. Employees purchased tickets for a chance to “Pie Guy” during the May 16 Council Meeting. Public Works Employee Darlene Zoerner was the winner and she pied the President with the help of Preston Senez (son of David Senez, Jr.). The fundraiser was sponsored by the David Senez, Jr. Foundation and rose over $300.

David Senez, Jr. was 33 years old and battled a rare brain tumor for eight years. After he passed away his wife, Linda Senez, started the DJS Foundation to bring awareness and make a difference in the fight against brain tumors by providing assistance with travel expenses for others needing medical treatment.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/