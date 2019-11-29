Paris Nails and Spa Salon Opens in Arabi

Paris Nails and Spa Salon held a Ribbon Cutting ceremony on Nov. 15 at 1102 Friscoville Avenue in Arabi. A number of offi cials were on hand for the ribbon cutting including Parish President Guy McInnis, Councilmanat- Large Richie Lewis, District A Councilman Gills McCloskey, State Representative Ray Garofalo, St. Bernard Chamber’s Chief Executive Offi cer Elizabeth Dauterive, St. Bernard Chamber Marketing and Operations Manager Jessie Eisner-Kleyle and Chamber board members Chris Haines and Fred Sigur.

