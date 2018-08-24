PARDON OUR PROGRESS!

Home

Fri, 2018-08-24 05:00 News Staff
Parish Workers Help Save Funds

In case you missed it: The Road Department had a crew replacing a sidewalk on Jean Lafitte Parkway in Chalmette, while another cleaned the Riverbend and Reunion Canal in Violet. The parish appreciates the patience of its residents and businesses and apologizes for any inconvenience this work may cause.

 

 

