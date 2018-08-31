Pamper Your Kids Spatique celebrates Grand Opening

Pamper Your Kids Spatique celebrated a Ribbon Cutting ceremony at 321 W. Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette. Owner Danielle Quinn was joined by Parish President Guy McInnis, State Representative Ray Garofalo, St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce Director Cathy Alfonso and Chamber member Greg Rome. Pamper Your Kids Spatique offers ice cream manicures and pedicures, fun facials, make-up and dress up. The hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. For more information, contact 504.952.7621.

