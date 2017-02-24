Our Lady of Lourdes Church plans Dinner for Married Couples

Eric and Lisa Johnsen of Covington will speak at the Supper and Substance dinner for married couples Saturday, March 4 at 6 p.m. at The Red Barn in Meraux. “Married couples who have attended Supper and Substance say they are drawn to the opportunity to spend time with other couples in a relaxed atmosphere, while enjoying a nice dinner and hearing a local Catholic married couple share inspiring stories about their faith journey,” said Deborah Keller, a member of the church’s marriage ministry team. “Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Violet re-started the outreach in 2014 and has seen increased attendance every year. We hope the larger venue at The Red Barn will allow us to host even more couples this year. Our theme will be ‘Rockin’ Around the Clock’ and we’ll enjoy a playlist of the best love songs of the 50’s while we socialize and dine.”

Eric and Lisa Johnsen have been married for 37 years and are blessed with four children and nine grandchildren. Eric is a systems analyst for a computer firm and Lisa is the Director of Religious Education at St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church in Covington where they reside.

