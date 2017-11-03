OLPS Fall Fest is a spooky success

By Amber Prattini

Our Lady of Prompt Succor School in Chalmette celebrated Fall Fest on Friday, October 27.

“We wanted to give parents and families an opportunity to enjoy the Halloween Mini Fair with their kids in a familyfriendly atmosphere, and you don’t have to leave the parish,” said Stephanie Valentino, the chairperson for Fall Fest.

Attendees enjoyed trick or treating, face painting, a haunted house, the pumpkin patch and hayride, a maze and other spooktacular activities

