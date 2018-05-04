Home

Old Arabi hosts “Sippin’ With Ya Mom and Dem”

Fri, 2018-05-04 00:00 News Staff

The Old Arabi Neighborhood Association invites you to kick off Mother’s Day weekend with this month’s Sippin’ in the Sunset on Thursday, May 10 from 6 - 9 p.m. at the Aycock Barn in Old Arabi.

Back by popular demand is Kenny Kerth Jass, the musical quartet that made its public debut in March and is quickly becoming a sought after musical experience.

 

