Old Arabi hosts “Sippin’ With Ya Mom and Dem”

The Old Arabi Neighborhood Association invites you to kick off Mother’s Day weekend with this month’s Sippin’ in the Sunset on Thursday, May 10 from 6 - 9 p.m. at the Aycock Barn in Old Arabi.

Back by popular demand is Kenny Kerth Jass, the musical quartet that made its public debut in March and is quickly becoming a sought after musical experience.

