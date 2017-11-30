The Old Arabi Bar hosted its inaugural Veteran’s Night on Thursday, Nov. 9, to bring awareness to the dedication and sacrifices of the area’s veterans and collected $1,400 to be given to local veteran organizations. The Old Arabi Bar, being neighbors with the Headquarters of the Louisiana National Guard, wanted a fun way to bring the local community together for a wonderful cause.

The Arabi Social Society donated $500 from its annual Lent fish fry, Sippin’ in the Sunset donated $216 from its tips that day, and Old Arabi Bar donated $684 from the evening’s proceeds.

