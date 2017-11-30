The Old Arabi Bar hosted its inaugural Veteran’s Night
The Old Arabi Bar hosted its inaugural Veteran’s Night on Thursday, Nov. 9, to bring awareness to the dedication and sacrifices of the area’s veterans and collected $1,400 to be given to local veteran organizations. The Old Arabi Bar, being neighbors with the Headquarters of the Louisiana National Guard, wanted a fun way to bring the local community together for a wonderful cause.
The Arabi Social Society donated $500 from its annual Lent fish fry, Sippin’ in the Sunset donated $216 from its tips that day, and Old Arabi Bar donated $684 from the evening’s proceeds.
