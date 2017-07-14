OANA welcomes new board

The Old Arabi Neighborhood Association (OANA) recently elected its Officers for a twoyear term. Previous Vice President Barry Lemoine will serve as President and welcomes two new Officers, Charlie LeSage and Alison Barrios, who will assume the roles of Vice President and Treasurer respectively. Linda Van Aman returns as Secretary for OANA. Other members elected to serve on the Board include Troy Barrios, Jenifer Heintz, Ray Lauga, Kelly McCartney and incumbent member, Sal Cusimano.

Lemoine was quick to credit Mike Pechon, Maegan Dobson and Katherine Lemoine for their work in bringing OANA back.

