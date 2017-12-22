OANA gets into spirit of the season

The Old Arabi Neighborhood Association was getting into the spirit of the season with a pair of events recently.

First up was the annual Christmas and Holiday Party. Coordinated by OANA Board Member Kelly McCartney, the event was held at the Kitchen Table Café. Nearly 60 friends and neighbors gathered for the fun.

At the party, President Barry Lemoine made a special presentation - awarding Debbie Smith with the first ever “Friend of Old Arabi Award.” Lemoine said he wanted to recognize Smith for her decades of service and commitment to the Old Arabi community.

