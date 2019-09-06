OANA Announces Fall Season of Fun

Sippin in the Sunset

September means it’s time to get back to Sippin’! The Old Arabi Neighborhood Association invites you to celebrate the return of its popular Sippin’ in the Sunset, kicking off Thursday, September 19, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Aycock Barn.

Guests are invited to enjoy the music of Cypress Pop Trio, along with the great local food, wine, beer & seasonal sangria that will be part of the fun. Artists and crafters will also be on hand, showcasing a wide array of talent and shopping options.

Maegan Dobson, one of the organizers of the event, said she looks forward to another season of food, music, and fun.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/