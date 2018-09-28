Nunez Students Help Send “Culinary Love” to the Carolinas

Nunez Culinary Students:

Shane Roetting and Kerinisha Dupard

Along with the Flood & Disaster Outreach – New OrleansCooks’ group, members of the Nunez Community CollegeCulinary Connection student group helped prepare mealson September 19 to be served to those affected by Hurricane Florence.

Flood & Disaster Outreach – New Orleans Cooks wasformed on Facebook in 2016 in response to the floodingin Baton Rouge. By coordinating with the Cajun Navy, theywere able to prepare and transport tasty food to Baton Rougeresidents trying to dig out and rebuild their lives. The groupreorganized, last year, to aid those suffering during the floodingin the Houston, Texas area after Hurricane Harvey. This year,they have broadened their reach to the Carolinas to aid thoserecovering from the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. Bypartnering with Second Harvest Food Bank – Feeding SouthLouisiana they are building upon great experiences andexpertise.

